Actress Anjali Joshi Reportedly Quits Marathi Serial Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa

TV actress Anjali Joshi who plays the role of Mothya Bai in the Marathi serial Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa has reportedly quit the show. Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa is a family drama that airs on Zee Marathi. The show highlights the importance of a family system, the love of family members for each other, intimacy, and trust.

The concept of the show coupled with the excellent acting of its actors has quickly made it one of the most popular TV shows among the Marathi audience.

The makers of the serial, however, have not released any official statement on Anjali Joshi. The update comes as a disappointment for Anjali’s fans who loved the character of Mothya Bai in the serial.

Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa first premiered on August 30 last year and is broadcasted on weekdays at 9 pm. The serial has been produced under the banner of Zankar Films and is directed by Sanjay Zankar.

The story of the show revolves around the love story of Aditi and Siddharth. While Siddharth lives in a big joint family, Aditi stays in a nuclear family with her parents. The serial is full of twists and turns that keep the audience glued to the television.

The character of Siddharth is being played by Hardik Joshi who has appeared in serials such as Rangaa Patangaa and Makarand Anaspure. The actor has also appeared in the popular show, Crime Patrol.

In October last year, a leopard entered the sets of Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa resulting in a panic situation among the crew of the serial. The show was being shot in Nashik then, and the leopard walked in before the shooting commenced for the day. The leopard was also captured on the CCTV camera according to the media reports.

