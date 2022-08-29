Actress Anjali’s Net Worth Leaves Fans Disappointed, Details Inside

Every single film of actress Anjali is worth the wait for fans. Apart from acting, fans are also interested to know about details related to her wealth. Recently, some details related to her finances have emerged.

According to reports, Anjali has a net worth of Rs 10 crore. These reports have taken many by surprise. They are shocked by the fact that a brilliant performer like Anjali has a net worth of only Rs 10 crore.

These reports are still not officially confirmed but fans are disappointed because Anjali has delivered noteworthy performances in films and impressed the audience with her capability to get into the skin of the character.

Besides these reports, Anjali recently hogged the limelight for her upcoming project web series Jhansi. She shared a short glimpse related to this project on Instagram. In this glimpse, she is seen performing some high-octane action sequences. She looks every inch charismatic with her intense expressions.

Fans were enthralled with this short glimpse and shared their reactions. A fan wrote that he wishes Anjali to be the next lady superstar of South Indian cinema. Another expressed happiness over the fact that she got the right team and project for exhibiting her acting skills. This project will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Filmmaker Thiru will direct this project. This web series is going to be produced by actor Krishna under the banner Tribal Horse Entertainment. Mumaith Khan, Kalyan Master, Raj Arjun, Sharanya and Samyuktha Hornad are other actors associated with this project. This will be the first time Anjali is going to associate with an action entertainer.

Jhansi is made in Telugu and is going to be produced in seven other regional languages. This series has been shot in places like Hyderabad, Munnar and Goa. The release date of the web series is still not decided. Yanick Ben has been roped in as the action director.

