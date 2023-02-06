Home » News » Movies » Actress Anupama Gowda's Pics With Her Pet Will Take Your Monday Blues Away

Actress Anupama Gowda's Pics With Her Pet Will Take Your Monday Blues Away

Anupama Gowda started her career as a child artist with the 2003 political thriller film, Lankesh Patrike.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 16:22 IST

Bengaluru, India

In the pictures, the Raja Rani host is seen in a casual avatar.
Anupama Gowda is one of the most popular faces of the Kannada television industry. The actress is also an amazing host and anchored many TV shows, including Majaa Bharatha, Raja Rani, and Nannamma Super Star. The actress recently appeared in the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada. She got evicted on day 84 but has won millions of hearts and also created a huge fan base. Anupama keeps sharing photos and videos from her professional and private life on social media, to stay in touch with her fans. The actress is an animal lover. Recently, she shared some adorable photos with her pet dog on Instagram, which is currently going viral.

In the pictures, the Raja Rani host is seen in a casual avatar. She wore a white printed t-shirt and was seen standing on her balcony with her pet dog. Anupama can be seen hugging her pet and playing with her, as she posed for the camera. The actress wrote “Meet SKY" in the caption.

Fans showered red heart emojis in the comment box. This is not the first time she has posted a photo with her pet. Earlier, Anupama shared a picture where she is seen sitting on her roof with the cute one. She wore a black fill-sleeved top and denim jeans, and her pet dog is seen sitting on her lap. The actress captioned her photo, “With my shadow"

Anupama has also worked in movies, apart from doing TV shows. She started her career as a child artist in the 2003 political thriller film, Lankesh Patrike. Later, she worked in popular movies like Nagaari, Aa Karaala, Aa Karaala Ratri, Puta 109, and Thrayambakam and Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu. Anupama also won the Best Debut Kannada Actor — Female, for her role Malika in Aa Karaala Ratri.

first published: February 06, 2023, 16:19 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 16:22 IST
