Anupama Parameswaran’s career trajectory has seen an upward trend after the success of her adventure thriller Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The South actress has reportedly bagged some prestigious projects, including the one opposite Ravi Teja, which will be directed by Karthik Gattamneni. As stated in the reports, this upcoming flick is a remake of a Hollywood film. There was no clarity on the film’s title. But recently, reports have surfaced that Karthik’s directorial has been titled Eagle. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this.

Anupama will also be seen playing the female lead in the Mallik Ram-directorial DJ Tillu 2. There has been a massive buzz over this film as a lot of actresses and even the previous director was not included in the sequel. The production company zeroed in on the name of Anupama after rejecting the names of other prominent actresses like Sreelela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Madonna Sebastian. There were rumours that Anupama left the film after a tiff with male lead Siddhu Jonnalagadda, but now it seems that everything is fine with the duo. The Rowdy Boys actress wished Siddhu on his birthday on Instagram.

As stated in the reports, DJ Tillu’s sequel is slated to be released on February 14 next year.

Anupama has also got some other interesting projects like Mareechika, directed by Satish Kasetty. She shared the film’s poster recently on Instagram with the caption, “LOVE - BETRAYAL - REVENGE. Here’s the title poster of #Mareechika @reginaacassandraa @virajashwinofficial and me. An #Ilaiyaraaja musical ".

In the poster, we can see a girl walking alongside the beach, and her reflection is visible in the water. The storyline of the film is kept under wraps. But with the tagline ‘Love, Betrayal and Revenge,’ some guessed that it might be a revenge thriller. Fans feel that Satish will not disappoint them with Mareechika.

Regina Cassandra and Viraj Ashwin will also play pivotal roles in Mareechika.

