Actress Anupama Parameswaran’s Throwback Photo Showing Fake Baby Bump Goes Viral

South actress Anupama Parameswaran has shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump. The photo also features her father Parameshwaran Erekkath. Sharing the throwback photo taken on the sets of the film Maniyarayile Ashokan, Anupama wrote, “This is the best throwback photo with Achan. Maniyarayile Ashokan times 2019."

Anupama Parameswaran has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films and has a significant fan base. She also recently made headlines for a liplock scene with her co-actor Ashish Reddy in the upcoming film Rowdy Boys.

The picture of the actress flaunting her baby bump is going viral on the internet, and fans are sharing hilarious reactions to it.

Maniyarayile Ashokan was released in 2020. It received a positive response from the audience, and the photo of Anupama’s baby bump that has gone viral on social media was taken on the sets of her film.

Some netizens have also asked about her pregnancy after the picture was shared by the actress. In a short span of time, the photo has received over seven lakh likes with hundreds of comments.

Anupama Parameswaran received fame in the industry in 2015 owing to the success of her debut film Premam, in which she played the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya.

The chemistry of both the performers in the film was well-received by the audience. After the success of Premam, she starred in numerous films, including Sathamanam Bhavati (2017), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018), Natasaarvabhowma (2019) and Rakshasudu (2019).

The trailer for the film Rowdy Boys has been released, in which she is seen lip-locking for the first time on-screen with her co-star. According to reports, she was also paid a substantial amount for the film.

