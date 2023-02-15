Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry with box office hits like Arundhati, Size Zero and many others to her credit. She became quite popular across India and abroad with SS Rajamouli’s mega hit Baahubali series. The diva has been missing from action for quite some time now. She recently was in the news due to an interview. In the interview, the Vedam actress revealed about one of her hilarious traits.

Anushka Shetty said that she finds shooting for the comic scenes difficult and can’t control laughing while acting in such scenes. She finds shooting for these scenes immensely difficult and sometimes has to go for a break as well to control her laughter.

Advertisement

Anushka is now preparing for her upcoming film, tentatively titled Production No 14. It is directed by Mahesh Babu P. Fans feel that this film will be one of the most important projects Anushka has done to date. The actress will play a chef, something she hasn’t done so far in her films. She will share screen space with actor Naveen Polishetty in Production No 14.

The release date of the movie has not been announced yet but fans have loved the gorgeous look of Anushka.

On November 7, 2022, Anushka shared her first look from the film and tweeted, “On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ from my upcoming project with @NaveenPolishety #MaheshBabuP #NiravShah @UV_Creations. Can’t wait to meet u all on Big Screen."

Fans were left swooning after her look and showered the picture with compliments. A user tweeted,"#HBDAnushkaShetty, Each time you smile and speak, the sunflowers never fail to turn their heads your way. Your calming and alluring aura never fails to turn heads. You remain an inspiration, a muse to many now and forever."

Advertisement

Anushka was last seen in the 2020 film Nishabdham, which was directed by Hemant Madhukar. Nishabdham revolves around the story of Sakshi, a deaf and mute artist (Anushka Shetty) and her fiancé Anthony, a renowned cello player (R Madhavan) who get embroiled in a police investigation due to the accusations of murder. According to the critics, Nishabdham lacked depth due to the poor screenplay and dialogues by Kona Venkat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here