Actress Chandini Tamilarasan Aces Aesthetics With Her Latest Saree Look

Actress Chandini Tamilarasan, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, keeps treating her fans with her adorable pictures on Instagram. Recently, the actress posted a few pictures on Instagram and blew our minds with her usual aesthetics. The actress wore a black satin saree with digital prints all over it. She paired it up with a yellow backless halter neck blouse with a tie detailing around it. She added a bundle of black bangles on one hand and a pair of silver earrings. She went for nude lips and brown smokey eyes for makeup.

The picture surfaced immediately on the internet and the comments section was filled with so much love and compliments.

The actress made her debut in the lead role in K. Bhagyaraj’s Siddhu in 2010, before signing to play the role in Naan Rajavaga Pogiren in 2013.

Before entering the film industry, she competed in the Miss Chennai 2007 pageant at the age of 17 but did not finish in the top three. Following that, in 2009, she starred in a reality show on a Tamil channel, and she received a call from K. Bhagyaraj’s office requesting her to come for a screen test for his new initiative.

Chandini’s next movie, which is yet to be named, will be directed by Mani Seiyon. This project is currently being filmed by Chandini. Other unreleased work assignments for Chandini include Vanangamudi, Thaami, Porkuthirai, and Palaandu Vaazhga.

Selva wrote and directed Vanangamudi. Simran, Arvind Swamy, and others play significant parts in the film. B Praveen Kumar directed Thaami. This film’s cast includes Arjun Somayajula, Suvitha Rajendran, and others. Sri Prawin is directing Porkuthirai. This film stars Chaithanya Krishnan and Kavita Srinivasan. Anjana Ali Khan wrote and directed Palaandu Vaazhga. In this film, Rahul Ravindran, Wasna Ahmed, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and others will play significant roles.

