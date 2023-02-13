Deepa Iyer is a well-known actress, media face, producer, entrepreneur and social media star in the Kannada film industry. She is best known for her role in the Lakshana Serial Santhe show. The actress also owns a production company named Deepa Iyer Production Company. In 2022, she produced a Kannada short film titled Aadyantara which was a huge hit. Apart from this, the actress is an avid social media user and often shares photos from her professional and private life to stay in touch with her fans.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of photos with her daughter Saanya Iyer, which is going viral all over social media. Deepa shared snaps from different beautiful phases of her life along with her daughter in the post. In the first picture, Deepa shared a cute selfie with her daughter. In the second one, the duo is seen spending quality time in a mall. In another picture, the mother and daughter are seen dressed up in ethnic outfits. Saanya is seen slaying in a purple silk saree paired with a silver blouse and Deepa is seen in a peach colour saree which she paired with a contrast blouse. Deepa also shared another picture from the special day when Saanya completed her degree.

Advertisement

Sharing these various photos the actress wrote, “Life is always beautiful with this frame phases of life." Check out the beautiful photos of Bigg Boss contestant Saanya Iyer and her mother Deepa Iyer here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CokgxQXP8vh/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “Beautiful pics," while another one commented, “Gorgeous mom and daughter." Many users showered red heart emojis in the comment section.

Well, this is not the first time. A few days back the mother and daughter duo visited the Maa Kamakya Devalaya temple and shared photos from the trip. The duo was seen sitting on the temple staircase in the pictures as they posed for the camera. Sharing the snaps Deepa wrote, “Goddess energy" in the caption. See the pics:

Advertisement

On the other hand, Deepa’s daughter Saanya Iyer is also an Indian television and film actress who works predominantly in the Kannada movie industry. Saanya made her acting debut at a young age and acted in a few Kannada and Telugu films in her school days. Saanya won millions of hearts after playing the role of young Putta Gowri in the show Putta Gowri Maduve. She also participated in a few dance reality shows like Dancing Star and Dancing Champion.

Advertisement

Saanya came into the limelight after participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season and got a direct chance to enter the TV series Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 in 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here