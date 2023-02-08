Popular Tamil actress Devayani Rajakumaran often shares photos with her daughters, and they start trending soon after. Now, the recent pictures of the actress along with her daughters are making a huge splash on the Internet. In the photos, her elder daughter, Iniya, is garnering huge attention on social media. Some fans even expressed their admiration and said that she is soon going to become the leading actress in Tamil cinema.

Devayani made her acting debut with the film Thotta Chinungi. In the film, the actress was seen in a glamorous avatar. However, she rose to stardom with 1996 Kadhal Kotti in which she starred opposite Ajith. The film was directed by Agathiyan and received positive acclaim among the audience.

Then, the actress went on to star opposite several renowned names in the film industry. Some of the actors with whom she shared the screen space include Vijay in Ninaithen Vandhai and Friends, Ajith in Thodarum, Sarathkumar’s Suriya Vamsam and Mammootty’s Marumalarchi.

Devayani Rajakumaran began her acting journey with Malayalam and Bengali films. The actress works predominantly in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language films. So far, the actress has received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in the 1997 film Surya Vamsam and the 2000 film Bharathi and a Special Award for Kadhal Kottai.

The actress fell in love with her Nee Varuvai Ena director Rajakumaran and they eloped after making Vinukkum Manukkum starring Chiyaan Vikram. The duo tied the wedding knot when the actress was at the peak of her career. Now, the couple has two daughters — Iniya and Priyanka.

On the professional front, the actress is known for films including Kadhal Kottai, Bharathi, Mr Clean, and Aanandham. Some of her other films include Madhagaja, NTR Kathanayakudu, Aravindha Sametha, Thupparivaalan, Janatha Garage, Ezhumin, Kalavani Mappillai, and more. Now, she will be soon seen in Vengai and Anuragam.

