Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Shares 'Memories' From Her Kolhapur Trip

Marathi Actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar, who shot to fame after her TV show Tuhjyat Jeev Rangala, has shared some pictures from her Kolhapur trip where she was accompanied by her friends. The actress captioned the image, “Here are some of my memories of Kolhapur. This city and its people have given me so much love. I still need your love."

Dhanashri has opted for a simple and comfortable dress for trekking. In her first image, it appears as if this picture is of departure. Dhanashri is seen enjoying her fun days in the city. In another picture, she is jumping and got that perfect shot of jumping still. She shared her pictures in various poses and looked youthful. One of the clicks, which she never forgets, is with her bestie Sujal.

Sharing a video of trekking and behind the scene fun, she writes, “What a bush, what a hill, What will happen next have a look at the reel.

The actress is in a vacay mood. Earlier, she posted images of her fun at Panhala. She was wearing a t-shirt bearing her iconic dialogue Ḍōkyāta kāya phŏlṭaya kaya.

Dhanashri’s show Tuhjyat Jeev Rangala was one of the longest-running shows. The show first aired in 2016 and was discontinued in 2021. Even after going off-air, the show remains one of the most-watched dramas.

During her academic journey, Dhanashri was interested in acting, drama, and cultural activities. She posts heaps of images on her Instagram and flaunts South Indian sarees with her husband and baby boy. In one of her images captioned “We love SouthStyle," she attached three beautiful family pictures draped in the traditional way.

