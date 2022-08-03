Actress Divya Bharathi Dupes YouTuber of Rs 30 Lakh After Promising to Marry Him

Actress Divya Bharathi, who made her acting debut in Bachelor opposite GV Prakash Kumar, is once again making headlines, this time over a controversy. The actress has allegedly duped a YouTuber of Rs 20 Lakh through marriage proposals.

Anandaraj, a YouTuber from Kodaikanal, has been creating poetry-related videos. He allegedly needed an actress to participate in one of his videos and got in touch with Divya Bharathi through an agency. Divya allegedly worked as an extra in Tamil films and has also done advertisements.

Anandaraj then filmed Divya Bharathi and narrated his poetry in the background. Their relationship grew into love over time, and the YouTuber expressed his desire to marry the actress, which was approved by his parents as well. Divya Bharathi received a monthly payment of Rs 30,000 following her promise that she would marry Anandaraj.

Advertisement

When Anandaraj brought up the subject of marriage, his lady love would either avoid it or argue with him and depart, not speaking to him for a long time. She then contacted him and informed him she needed Rs 9 lakh to pay for a major procedure. The worried lover arranged for the money and gave her eight sovereigns of gold under the notion that she would be his future wife.

Even after getting all of the assistance listed above, Divya avoided discussing marriage, which made the YouTuber suspicious. When Anandaraj went to the girl’s birthplace of Thaadikombai in the Dindigul district, he was astonished to learn that the actress was already married and had two children.

Anandaraj has now filed a police case alleging that Bharathi misled him while professing to love him and defrauded him of around Rs. 30 lakhs. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the actress is also acting opposite actor Kadeer in another Malayalam remake called Isk.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here