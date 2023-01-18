Actress Divya Uruduga Celebrates Birthday With Bigg Boss Housemate Aravind KP; See Pic

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 fame and biker Aravind KP celebrated the birthday of her rumoured girlfriend Divya Uruduga on Tuesday. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada and grew close to each other during the TV reality show. Taking to Instagram, Aravind KP shared a post greeting the actress with a birthday wish.

He wished her all the happiness and love on her special day. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Happiest birthday to you. May you have the best one yet. God bless you both with abundance K. PS: Was busy celebrating. Had no time to post."

To Aravind’s post, Divya replied, “Amidst nature, bonfire, music, food, fun, family, friends. Thank you for the perfect birthday, Avi."

As soon as the actor posted the picture, several social media users showered the duo with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “Finally the most awaited post is here". Another user commented, “Love you guys. Keep smiling always. Wishing you both happiness, good health, and success". Another fan also wrote, “Looking at you both happily together forever and always is our sheer happiness. We love you Arviya."

Aravind KP organised a grand party for Divya Uruduga on her birthday. He also invited her friends to the party and gave her a big surprise. In the photo, the duo can be seen twinning in their black outfits. Take a look:

For the unversed, the duo shared a great bond and were very vocal about their feelings for one another on the TV reality show. However, they have not made any official statement about their relationship yet.

Divya Uruduga is known for films such as Girki, Face 2 Face and Padavi Poorva. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Joru. Directed by Nagabhushan, the film stars Divya and Dhanush Kumar in the lead roles.

