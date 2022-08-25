Actress Divyanka Tripathi Explores Old Delhi Through The Windows Of E-Rickshaw

Divyanka Tripathi has quickly climbed the ladder of success to be one of the most popular TV actresses. Her family has no connection with the world of glamour, but the actress has made her own identity based on her talent and hard work. She won everyone’s heart with his strong performance in Rohit Shetty’s famous reality stunt show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ where it was revealed that Divyanka is also adept at running rifles.

However, popularity comes at a small price of not being able to roam freely on the streets without the chance of getting mobbed and the actress shares the same regret in her latest social media post. Divyanka is currently in Old Delhi for shooting. The production team tried to hide the actress from public view by making her travel in a veiled e-rickshaw.

In her latest pic, Divyanka can be seen in an e-rickshaw in Chandni Chowk while she attempts to peek outside. In the same post, she has also shared a glimpse of different areas of Old Delhi, taken from inside the e-rickshaw featuring narrow alleys and rickshawallas. She captioned the photo, “Craving to roam these streets freely. Life thrives here".

In a recent interview with ETimes, Divyanka said, “We’re filming in Delhi-6. I’ve always wanted to go through this. We’re heading to Chandni Chowk’s streets. Although it can be challenging, exploring the remote corners of this place is enjoyable. We ride in an e-rickshaw, my team always tries to keep me hidden and I occasionally try to look out the window. The way of life in Chandni Chowk is unique, and the area is really lovely. After seeing the street food, I forget my diet."

