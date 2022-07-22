Actress Hansika Motwani Looks Stunning In Regal Saree

Actress Hansika Motwani has come a long way in her career. Hansika won many hearts as a child artist when she featured in the superhit film Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003. In the following years, Hansika went on to cement her place in the South film industry by starring in films like Maan Karate, Romeo Juliet and Aranmanai 2.

The 30-year-old has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Hansika has an impressive presence on social media and often shares stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, Hansika shared stunning pictures of herself in a regal saree.

Designed by Sawan Gandhi, the double-shaded brown and black saree comes with sequin work on the border. Hansika accentuated her look with a gorgeous Polki necklace set from Jaipur Gems. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Hansika’s saree is worth Rs 71,000.

Advertisement

Hansika’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the stylish actress. Currently, Hansika is busy promoting her film Maha and was spotted in Chennai during the music launch of the film. In addition to her terrific on-screen performances, the ravishing actress is famous for her incredible sartorial choices.

Hansika knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. It is worth noting that Hansika primarily appears in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu movies. Hansika last featured in the 2019 Telugu film Tenali Ramakrishna BA.BL.

Advertisement

Therefore, Hansika’s fans are looking forward to her film Maha. The mystery thriller is directed by U.R. Jameel and will hit the screens on July 22. In addition to Maha, Hansika will also be seen in JM Raja Saravanan’s Rowdy Baby.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.