Actress Hemangi Kavi, Her Girl-Gang Recreate The Famous Nirma Ad But With a Twist

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi, who is currently working on the show Lake Mazhi Durga, has shared a comedy reel in which she is accompanied by various actors. The actress and her girl gang can be seen recreating the Nirma washing powder advertisement.

The song of the advertisement is still popular in the minds of the people. In the reel, Hemangi Kavi can be seen with Mrinal Deshpande, Niyati Rajwade, Sai Ranade, and Payal Memane among others.

The audience has loved the concept and ideation behind the reel.

Have a look at the reel.

Hemangi Kavi captions the reel “This is not a paid promotion. We cooperate with our juniors so well. Ragging is a criminal offence. Don’t do it." She tags Payal Memane and gives credits to Sanket Korlekar for the video.

This is not the first time Hemangi has uploaded a funny reel. She usually uploads such reels alone and with the group. Recently, the actress was featured in a song by Ashish Joshi. The song Aukaat Mein Reh. Hemangi Kavi has also put the poster of the song with her image on her Instagram handle and captioned it with the song lyrics.

