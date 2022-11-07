Actress Hemangi Kavi's Special Post For Actor Kushal Badrike, Take A Look

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi is always in the news for her firm opinion on almost everything. The actress is always active on social media and shares various photos and information about her upcoming projects with her fans. Hemangi Kavi is known for her uncompromising nature. Recently, the actress shared a post about actor Kushal Badrike. In it, she has revealed her old memories.

Hemangi shared some pictures of Kushal Badrika on Facebook. In one of the photos, Kushal is seen playing the guitar, while in the other two photos, both of them are seen smiling happily. Along with snaps Hemangi also penned a long note. She said, “Mere Ghar Aya Ek ‘Nanah Para’! If anyone in the world has understood this nonsense of my verbal quotas, this man and that’s why he picked her up and called her ‘A crazy lady’, it was done."

She said, “Today it is his acknowledgement that our couple is missed and even this little stranger because he is constantly saying that there is a child hidden inside us, etc. In this case, the child is not only inside but also outside. He just doesn’t know it And never wants to know!"

She added, “There are many friends, but a small, cute unfiltered friend who lives the true meaning of the word ‘friend’! Kushal Badrike Aisei Rah Mere Pagle! As long as you do the work, keep playing the instrument (he played the guitar very well yesterday), keep writing well, and keep advising you!

Dost Yeti Ghara Tochi Diwali Dussehra!

The board should note that today is not his birthday etc. I thought I should write about him, she concluded.

Take a look at the post:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0b5xzu77QqCfaCrVhywQEbGe3912S73VFggHWMdCTHJPZXPjTm5xiuGUT14DPevRjl&id=100000289144138&sfnsn=wiwspmo&mibextid=M7TnbG

Meanwhile, Hemangi’s post is currently going viral. Many people are also seen commenting on this. Kushal and Hemangi have been good friends ever since they worked together in the comedy show Fu Bai Fu on Zee Marathi.

Hemangi is currently seen in the lead role of the serial Lake Majhi Durga on Colors Marathi. The show is based on the Hindi Television serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas, which aired on Colours TV. Apart from this, she also appeared in movies like Rangee Berangee, Dhudgus, Davpech, and many more. On the other hand, Kushal is currently shining in the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

