Popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose often manages to intrigue her fans with her sensational looks and charismatic personality. On the occasion of Rose Day on Tuesday, the actress dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a pink dress which took the internet by storm. This time, the actress paired her outfit with black boots and elegant shades and we cannot deny she looks breathtaking.

The actress opted for minimalist makeup and her open tresses made her look glamorous and elegant. In the photos, the actress can be seen brimming with a smile. While sharing the photos on social media, the actress greeted her Insta family with a Happy Rose Day wish. We cannot deny that the actress always manages to garner traction, be it with her acting skills or her sartorial choices.

Check out the pictures here

Just a few moments after the actress posted her pictures online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise her beauty. One social media user wrote, “Beautiful". Another user commented, “Happy day with beautiful rose". One social media user also called her “Gorgeous".

Some time back, the actress attended a shopping mall inauguration event in Zaheerabad. At the event, the actress looked phenomenal and amazed the audience with her kind presence. The actress remains quite active on social media and often posts pictures and videos which become trending online immediately.

On the professional front, the actress is a popular name in the Malayalam film industry. Besides this, she has also appeared in a few Tamil and Telugu films. Honey Rose began her acting journey with the 2005 Malayalam film Boyy Friennd directed by Vinayan and rose to popularity with her role in Trivandrum Lodge.

The actress is known for films including Monster, Big Brother, Kanal and Sound of Boot. She has also acted in Thank You, Ajantha, Ee Varsham Sakshiga, Aquarium, Pattaampoochi and more. The actress was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy which was a commercial hit at the box office.

