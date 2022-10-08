Actress-Host Anasuya Bharadwaj Left Confused By Fan's Marriage Proposal

Actress and host Anasuya Bharadwaj has seen tremendous success owing to her brilliant acting prowess in films like Rangasthalam, Kshanam and other projects. She also ticks all the boxes right when it comes to replying to fans in a quirky way. Her reply to a netizen, who has proposed marriage, is a testimony to this statement. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Anasuya wrote nothing but shared a photo, looking confused in reply to this question. Fans were left in splits watching this adorable reaction of their favourite actress.

Besides this news, Anasuya also received attention for her upcoming film Simbaa: The Forest Man written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Murli Manohar. There is not much clarity about Anasuya’s character in this film except for a glimpse she shared on Instagram. Thank You, Brother! The actress was standing in a witness box in this glimpse from the film.

Advertisement

Apart from Simbaa: The Forest Man, she also essayed a pivotal role in the recently released film Wanted PanduGod, which performed poorly at the box office. This movie revolved around a feared criminal Pandugadu who has escaped from prison and was hiding in the forest. A reward of one crore is announced for the person who will be able to nab him. Who is finally able to catch Pandugadu forms the crux of the film Wanted PanduGod.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Wanted PanduGod was criticised by reviewers for having an outdated storyline, cringe-worthy comedy and over-the-top acting. According to the critics, only Anasuya got the nuances of her role perfect. Sreedhar Seepana made his debut as a director with this movie which was penned by Janardhan Maharshi. Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and many other actors essayed prominent roles in this film but failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Apart from Wanted PanduGod, Anasuya is also gearing up for the horror film The Chase, written and directed by Caarthick Raju. Its trailer was unveiled by makers last year on January 28 but as of now, there are no updates about this film. In addition to Anasuya, Harish Uthaman, Madhu Nandan, Satyam Rajesh and Raiza Wilson have enacted prominent roles in The Chase.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here