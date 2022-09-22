Actress-Host Sreemukhi Exudes Boss Lady Vibes in Printed Blouse, Black Denims

Actress and television presenter Sreemukhi has slowly climbed the ladder of success. She is now considered to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry. Besides giving superb acting performances she is an established anchor, gelling with audiences quite seamlessly.

Sreemukhi is also an avid social media user, inspiring fans with her on-fleek style quotient. Recently, the actress-anchor dropped a string of pictures on Instagram, hinting at her look for the popular Telugu dance reality show Style Ikon. Sreemukhi has hooked viewers with her profound anchoring skills in the show.

Here are the actress’s stunning snaps.

Exhibiting boss lady vibes, Sreemukhi sported an uber-chic collared, printed blouse, having puffed sleeves. She teamed up her baggy outfit with a pair of jet-black skinny-fit ripped denim. Hooking fans with her classy avatar, the actress struck several candid poses that were a treat to the eyes.

Sreemukhi clubbed her dapper outfit with black-studded hoop earrings and sleek black boots. The tightly braided hairdo enhanced her cow-girl look further. The anchor seemed confident as she posed with hands on her waist, staring intensely into the camera with her kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, and soft brown shade of lipstick.

She flaunted her curves in style, stealing the limelight. Her tattoos on both hands were also vividly visible.

Sreemukhi’s photoshoot snippets have set fire on the Internet with netizens showering compliments on her modish look. “I love this," lavished one user. “Awesome" commented another.

Recently, Sreemukhi dropped an adorable video of her short yet beautiful encounter with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards 2022. Living the dream of many who wish to meet Ranveer, the actress penned down an emotional note.

“WTFFFFFFF JUST HAPPENED?!! Ranveer Singh, I love you! Siima Awards I love you for making this happen!" captioned an exhilarated Sreemukhi.

Check out the video here:

On the film front, Sreemukhi will next be seen in director Meher Ramesh’s upcoming action entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The film also stars a cast ensemble of Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh. Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres sometime in 2023.

