Actress-Host Sreemukhi Is Pure Grace in This White Saree With Boho-Print Blouse

Actress-host Sreemukhi has time and again taken fans on a roll with her brilliant comical skills and adept acting prowess. Her on-screen presence is so energetic that she seamlessly spreads enthusiasm among the crowds. Be assured to get engaged with non-stop entertainment when Sreemukhi is hosting a show. The Telugu diva’s infectious smile and excellent dialogue delivery take viewers and her admirers on a laughter fest. Sreemukhi’s talent doesn’t end here. Her style statements seem to be getting better and better with each passing day.

Speaking of Sreemukhi’s sartorial fashion choices, the actress has yet again made her fans go gaga over her latest boho-chic traditional look. The anchor dropped a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, redefining the meaning of grace. Sreemukhi’s caption hinted that her outfit was for the reality show, Adivaram with Star Maa Parivaaram where she acts as a host.

“Aadivaaram with star maa parivaaram! On Star Maa every Sunday at 11 am!" she wrote.

Draped in a white linen saree, having ruffled and pleated bottoms, Sreemukhi weaved six yards of grace in the beautiful attire. However, it was her hippie-designed blouse that stole the limelight. The multi-coloured, tribal-printed, high-neck blouse exuded sheer bohemian vibes, to be precise. And Sreemukhi, who teamed up the uber-chic blouse with a mellow-white saree, simply painted a picture of serenity.

The host struck several poses for her clicks, her deadly expressions on fleek. The actress chose to sport glammed-up makeup which consisted of a dash of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, maroon lipstick, and shimmery golden eyeshadow with a touch of thin kohl, that made us unable to take her eyes off the Telugu beauty. She rounded off her unique look with a sleek, tied-back hairdo and some statement, ethnic jewellery.

Fans gushed at Sreemukhi’s latest snaps and wasted no time complimenting her in the comments. While one user called her “Gorgeous" another was impressed by her in-vogue attire and wrote, “I loved this outfit….. Looks good on." Others filled the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis.

Adivaram with Star Maa Parivaaram is a fun reality show where notable television personalities engage in entertaining tasks and compete with one another to win the game. The program airs on Star Maa at 11 am. Every Sunday.

Meanwhile, in terms of acting, Sreemukhi will next be seen in director Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar. She is cast opposite superstar Chiranjeevi in the film. Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Bhola Shakar is ready to hit the big screens on April 14, next year.

