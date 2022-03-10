Actress Ineya To Act In Gemini TV Serial Kannana Kanne

Malayalam and Tamil actress Shruti Sawant AKA Ineya is all set to appear in the Tamil serial Kannana Kanne that airs on Sun TV on weekdays. Kannana Kanne is a remake of the Telugu television series Pournami, which used to air on Gemini TV.

The storyline of Kannana Kanne focused on the characters of Gautam and Kausalya who are living a happy married life but do not have a child even after ten years of their marriage. Eventually, Kausalya gets pregnant but learns that she will face complications during the child’s birth and eventually she dies during the delivery. Following this Gautam starts hating the girl, blaming her for the death of his wife.

The serial features popular Tamil TV actors including Nimeshika Radhakrishnan, Rahul Ravi, Nithya Das and Babloo Prithviraj in lead roles and is directed by Dhanush.

Ineya has appeared in numerous Malayalam television series and short films as a child artist. The actress bagged the title of Miss Trivandrum in 2005 and has since appeared in renowned Malayalam art movies like Saira and Umma.

Ineya was also appreciated for her role in the short film The Sacred Face, which focused on the issue of child abuse. In 2011, she bagged the Best Actress Award at Tamil Nadu state awards for her role in the Tamil movie Vaagai Sooda Vaa.

Ineya was also lauded for her character Saranya in the film Writer which was released in December last year. Writer is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Franklin Jacob. It was produced jointly under the banners of Neelam Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Little Red Car Films and Jetty Productions. The movie featured Samuthikarani and Hari Krishnan in the lead roles.

Ineya earlier stated that she performed the horse stunts in the movie without a body double and was also injured during one of its scenes.

