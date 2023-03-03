Jeevitha Rajasekhar embarked on her journey in the film industry with Tamil films. Soon, she came to be known as one of the prominent actresses of her time. In 1991, she married her Magaadu co-star Dr Rajasekhar and took a sabbatical from work for a long time. She has now made a powerful comeback as a producer and director with the film, Shekar. Shekar was the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, starring renowned actors like Joju George and Dileesh Pothan. She is now all set to make her comeback in acting too and has been roped in for essaying Rajinikanth’s sister in Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. An official confirmation is awaited.

According to The Times of India, Lal Salaam went on floors with a muhurat puja a few months ago. The major part of the film’s shoot will commence soon and the director is currently busy with the preparation of its schedule.

The name of this film gives the impression as if it revolves around a specific political ideology. If we go by the reports of its plot, this doesn’t seem to be the case. According to reports, Lal Salaam is a cricket drama and the film will have Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the male leads. A friendship angle will also be seen in this film, which has Rajinikanth playing an extended cameo role. AR Rahman has rendered the music, and the film is planned to be released in multiple languages. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, other details related to Lal Salaam has been kept under wraps.

Jeevitha’s followers will eagerly be waiting for the official confirmation regarding her role with a lot of anticipation and hoping that it turns out to be a hit like her last 1990-released film Magaadu. It was the remake of Mohanlal-starrer hit film Moonnam Mura, which narrated the story of a bus filled with politicians abducted by Charles (Lalu Alex) and his men. They demand the release of their colleagues and an ex-police officer, Ali Imran, and are summoned to solve the problem. Journalist Griddaluru Gopalrao of Zamin Ryot portal on 31 August 1990 appreciated the film, applauding the novel storyline, tight screenplay and Rajasekhar’s performance.

