One of the most sought-after couples in the South Indian film industry, Jyothika and Suriya, never fail to give major couple goals. Married for almost two decades, the Tamil stars have set out a great example of true love. The Kaakha Kaakha actors, who never fail to impress on the big screen, have been once again making the headlines. Well, this time not for any film but for having a memorable moment in their personal life. The actors have grasped all the limelight on the internet, after the adorable pictures of their two children Diya and Dev have taken the internet by storm. After tying the knot in 2006, the couple welcomed their elder daughter in 2007, followed by their son in 2010.

Now, the internet is flooded with fans sharing several pictures of Jyothika’s sweet moments with her kids. It is assumed that the couple has welcomed a new furry friend in their house and the kids can’t help but shower their love. The pictures were shared by a Twitter page on Tuesday at midnight. In the now-viral picture, Jyothika can be seen sitting in the centre, with the newest member of the family on her lap, while her two kids are sitting on each side. It seems that the three are sitting in their living room, as they flash their million-dollar smiles at the camera. While all three of them can be seen dressed casually, Suriya is missing from the frame. Suriya and Jyothika’s daughter Diya caught the internet’s attention as she posed with their new puppy alone.

In the second picture, Diya, decked in her loungewear, can be seen holding the cute puppy in her lap, while flashing a smile at the camera. Jyothika in the picture can be seen sporting a casual grey kurta and gave her look a final touch by keeping her hair open. But Dev on the other hand looked smart in his grey shirt atop black trousers. The 12-year-old paired it all with his white sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyothika is all set to make her much-awaited comeback in Malayalam cinema after many years alongside Mammootty in Kaathal: The Core. Helmed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal: The Core is expected to release around March this year. Apart from this, the actress also has Sri, which also features actors Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

On the other hand, Suriya was last seen doing a cameo role in Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram. Next, he will be seen in a film, tentatively titled Suriya 42.

