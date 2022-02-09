Actress Kaniha Makes TV Debut With Thiruselvam Directorial Ethir Neechal

Actress Divya Venkatasubramaniam, popularly known as Kaniha, made her debut in Tamil cinema with Susi Ganesan’s Five Star in 2002. The film was received well and Kaniha’s role was also appreciated in the movie. This encouraged her to build her career in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Kaniha then went on to garner praise for her acting in films like Rudra Simhasanam, Christian Brothers and many others.

The charming actress is now all set to entertain the audience on the small screen with Thiruselvam directorial Ethir Neechal. Director Thiruselvam is making his comeback to Tamil television after a break of 7 years with the serial. The show has already started airing on February 7. Ethir Neechal airs at 9:30 pm on all week days on Sun TV.

The promo released by the channel shows actress H Madhumitha enacting the protagonist, Janani. The promo shows Janani is born in a middle class family and is pursuing her studies. The story narrates the journey of Janani fighting against all the obstacles in her life in the pursuit of her dreams.

Ethir Neechal is also a comeback project for H Madhumitha on Tamil television. She made her Tamil television debut with Priyada Manam Vendum in 2019. Madhumitha mainly works in Kannada and Telugu television shows, and she has created a good fan base because of her acting.

Kaniha will also be seen in Vijay Sethupathy’s directorial Cobra. Kaniha shared a photo last year with Vijay on Instagram. Kaniha wrote that it is a pleasure to work with the super humble, sensitive and amazing Vijay. The diva thanked the director for giving her his time. Kaniha was super excited to meet him at his office.

