South actress Keerthy Suresh never fails to impress her fans with her acting skills or her social media presence. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Despite a couple of box office flops, Keerthy is still in high demand in the South. Yes, you read that right. According to the most recent reports, she has a net asset of up to Rs 22 crore. Now, the diva is all set for her upcoming film Dasara, which co-stars Nani. As per sources, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress has increased her fee and is charging Rs 3 crore as her remuneration per film.

Reports also state that the talented actress’ pay in Dasara was lower than what she demanded. But she accepted the offer due to the opportunity to explore more in the film. There has been no confirmation of Keerthy’s remuneration or how much she had previously demanded for Dasara.

The actress was last seen in the film Vaashi. It was written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav, a newcomer, and was released in theatres on June 17. Tovino and Keerthi appear in the same case as two lawyers, defending both the plaintiff and the defendant. The film also stars Anu Mohan, Anagha Narayanan, Baiju, and Ramesh Kottayam in pivotal roles. Before this, she was seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film also starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Dasara’s motion poster was recently released, which featured Nani in a rugged look. Srikanth Odela, a debutante, will direct the drama. Santhosh Narayanan, a well-known composer, composed the soundtracks and background scores for the film. The film’s editor is Navin Nooli, and the cinematography is done by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.

Keerthy is reportedly getting married soon. But there has been no official updates from the actress on this yet.

