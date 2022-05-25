Actress Ketaki Chitale’s Derogatory Facebook Post On Sharad Pawar Still Not Removed

The controversy surrounding Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale’s alleged offensive Facebook post about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar refuses to die down. After the actress was slammed by various prominent personalities from politics as well as the film fraternity for her post, now there is fresh uproar regarding why the post in question has not been taken down yet.

While it has been close to two weeks since Ketaki shared the post on the social media platform, the controversial couplet is still visible on Facebook. Ketaki’s Facebook post has received over 11,000 comments till now. While Facebook community standards are normally very strict regarding derogatory posts, and the police also make sure that social media posts that are controversial in nature are taken down as soon as possible, many users are now raising questions as the post has not been taken down yet.

Meanwhile, Ketaki’s problems are growing. She has been remanded in judicial custody till June 7 by a Thane court. On May 19, the actress was arrested by Navi Mumbai police in connection with a charge filed against her in March 2020 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She was then placed in police custody until May 24 by the local court.

Swapnil Jagtap, a member of the Ambedkar Yuva Sangh, in a police complaint filed two years ago, said that on March 1, 2020, he received a screenshot on WhatsApp concerning Chitale’s Facebook post. The screenshot included offensive language directed at Dr B R Ambedkar, his wife Ramabai Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

