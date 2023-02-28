Telugu actress Ketika Sharma always manages to stay in the limelight for her films as well as fashion choices. The actress never misses a chance to impress her fans with her outstanding fashion statements. Recently, the 27-year-old actress dropped a few photos from her latest photoshoot session that impressed her fans.

Ketika looked breathtaking in a white crop top, which she paired with beige colour shimmery pants. The actress opted for a no-makeup look and kept her curly hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Oh Sunday" in the caption.

Check out the pics:

Advertisement

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “ Beautiful angel," and another one wrote, “Queen." “Looking damn hot," wrote a third user, and many others showered fire emoticons in the comment section.

Ketika is a fashion enthusiast. A few days ago, on February 19, the diva shared a cute photo of herself. She was seen dressed in a sleeveless lime yellow crop top which she paired with blue denim. She rounded off her look with neutral makeup. Sharing the picture the actress wrote, “Luere," in the caption.

See the pic:

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the professional front, Ketika made her acting debut in the year 2021 with the Telugu film Romantic. The film was directed by Anil Paduri. Later, in the same year, she also appeared in the sports drama film Lakshya directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi and produced jointly by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Northstar Entertainment. The film starred Naga Shaurya, Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Ketika Sharma was last seen in the film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga alongside Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The film was written and directed by Gireesaaya. It was produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The music for the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

According to reports, Ketika is reportedly playing the female lead in DJ Tillu’s upcoming film. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here