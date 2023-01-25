Komalee Prasad is a prominent face in the Telugu film industry. She made a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences with her amazing performance in movies such as Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati, Napoleon, Rowdy Boys and Hit: The Second Case, to name a few.

Apart from this, the actress is an active social media user and often shares photos and videos to stay in contact with her fans. She slays in every outfit from western to traditional attires and her latest photoshoot says it all. The actor donned a colourful dress in her latest photoshoot which is currently going viral. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. She looked beautiful. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Chocolate-y" in the caption.

See the pics:

Advertisement

Seeing the post, her fans couldn’t keep their calm and showered compliments for their favourite actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Hot", and another commented, “Beauty". “Classy and elegant," wrote the third user.

This is not the first time that Komalee has surprised her fans with her pictures. A few days back on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the actress shared a couple of photos in her traditional avatar. Komalee wore a turquoise blue cotton saree which she paired with a matching black printed blouse. She rounded off her look with a black bindi and silver oxidised earrings.

Sharing the snaps, the actress wished a Happy Makar Sankranti to her fans.

Advertisement

Seeing the post, fans showed red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

On the work front, Komalee is gearing up for her upcoming movie Sasivadane. The film has been directed by Sai Mohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda. The movie features Rakshit Atluri in the lead role and is touted to be a love and action drama set in the backdrop of Godavari. It also stars Prawin Yendamuri, Tamil actor Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby and others in important roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here