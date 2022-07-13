Actress Krithi Shetty Reveals Her Celebrity Crush, It’s Sivakarthikeyan

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty who made her debut with Uppena last year is set for the release of her next project The Warriorr, directed by N Lingusamy. An all-out action film, The Warriorr also stars Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya. Promotions for the movie, slated for a July 14 release, are in full swing. Krithi has been attending many of these promotional events for The Warrior, and in one of them she made an interesting revelation.

In a question and answer session on a talk show, the host asked her to name her celebrity crush. Krithi immediately named Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, saying she also wishes to be cast opposite him someday. Krithi revealed that she watches movies of Sivakarthikeyan to learn the Tamil language so that she gets a chance to star with him in the future.

Advertisement

Krithi, who became an overnight star heroine with the movie Uppena starring Vaishnav Tej under the direction of Buchi Babu, has already taken her first step towards achieving her dream. She has bagged her first Tamil project opposite Suriya, titled Vanangaan. The film will be dubbed in Telugu as Achaludu. The Warriorr is also a bilingual, being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil.

Advertisement

The Warriorr is bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under the production banner Srinivasa Silver Screen and has music by Devi Sri Prasad, while Sujith Vasudev is the cinematographer. Ram Pothineni will be seen as a police officer for the first time in this film. Since Yen Endral Kadhal Enben, the Tamil adaptation of Endukante… Premanta, failed to find a theatrical distribution,The Warrior thus becomes Pothineni’s Tamil debut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.