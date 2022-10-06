Actress Kushboo Undergoes Coccyx Bone Surgery, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Actress Kushboo Sundar, who has given some stellar performances in films like Aranmanai 3, Annatthe and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, recently shared a health update with her fans. The Tamil actress opened up about her health condition which left her fans concerned. She talked about undergoing coccyx bone surgery in the tweet. “Had a procedure for my coccyx bone yesterday. Back home now. Rest for 2 days and then back to work," read Kushboo’s tweet.

She concluded by writing, “Sorry for the wishes, and once again wish you all Happy Dussehra 2022, Happy Vijayadashami 2022."

Advertisement

In the picture, Kushboo is seen taking a selfie in a hospital gown. Her eyes looked droopy and she appeared to be weak after the treatment. However, a true braveheart, the actress gave a faint smile for the lens to cheer up her fans.

As soon as Kushboo dropped the photo on the micro-blogging platform, fans flooded the comments section of her tweet, wishing her a speedy recovery. “Praying for an easy recovery. Feel better soon! Take care Akka," wrote one user. “I’m wholeheartedly praying for your speedy recovery. May God bless you with good health!" prayed another.

Besides working in films, she is also an adept producer, entrepreneur and politician. Earlier this year, the actress was all over the headlines after she shed 20 kg.

In a Twitter post, Kushboo attributed a good diet and a “rigorous workout" as the two most important mantras to lose weight and stay healthy.

Advertisement

Check out the post here.

On the work front, Kushboo recently donned the producer’s hat for the upcoming romantic comedy film Coffee With Kadhal. Helmed by Sundar C, the film stars Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer and Jiiva in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here