Actress Maala Parvathi Resigns from ICC of AMMA in Protest: 'No Action Taken Against Vijay Babu'

Actress Mala Parvathi has resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in protest after no action was taken on the complaint against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of raping a female actor. The committee had recommended the removal of Vijay Babu and submitted in writing that stern action should be taken against him.

This comes a day after AMMA issued an official statement wherein it said that Vijay Babu had written a letter to the organisation stating that he wants to stay away from its executive committee in light of the allegations levelled against him. Vijay Babu has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session.

Announcing her decision to resign from the Internal Complaints Committee, Parvathy said, “In the statement, if AMMA had said that they had asked him to step down I would not have resigned. But this does not look like disciplinary action and as an ICC member, I cannot accept it. Hence, I am resigning from ICC."

Parvathy further said everybody is aware of the fact that Vijay Babu disclosed the identity of the complainant which is against the law. She also said that when such an incident happens there is no need for a complaint and ICC can take Suo motto action.

Meannwhile, AMMA, in its statement, said: “Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved."

Vijay Babu has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him.

