Popular Tamil and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan often sets the fashion bar high with her glammed-up looks and enchanting personality. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures which are now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, the actress was seen embracing power dressing in an all-white ensemble. Malavika was dressed in a white panel top, a midi skirt which she teamed up with a slit and a matching long jacket.

Check out the pictures here:

The actress often mesmerises the audience with her glamorous looks. This time she aced power dressing which made her look astounding. For the makeup, the actress chose to keep her look minimal with a dewy makeup look and she accessorised her outfit with elegant jewellery.

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Yesterday in Whites and Gold for a @pantene_India event". Moments after the actress shared her pictures online, several social media users assembled in the comment section to praise her beauty and looks. One social media user wrote, “You look damn gorgeous." Another user commented, “God is the best artist." One social media user also wrote, “Stunning."

This is not the first time, the actress remains quite active on her social media. Earlier, the actress posted her picture in a suit which became trending in a couple of hours. Her fashion sense and acting prowess often make headlines among the audience and this is what makes her unique.

On the professional front, the actress made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole. She gained huge recognition for her promising role in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds. She made her Tamil debut with the 2013 film Petta. Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Dhanush-starrer Maaran.

Now, she will be soon seen on the silver screen with the film Yudhra starring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Some of her other films include Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Nirnayakam, The Great Father and more.

