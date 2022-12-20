Actress Malavika Mohanan Personifies Glamour in Her Black Saree; Check Pics

Tamil and Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan is a true-blue fashion icon and often makes strides on the Internet with her impeccable fashion sense. From draping herself in traditional attires to acing modern wear outfits, the actress looks phenomenal in everything she wears. The actress recently dropped a few pictures on her social media handle.

In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a plain-black beautiful saree, which she paired with her same coloured blouse. Malavika opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her tresses open as she posed for the camera. The actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of jhumkas, an elegant necklace, and silver bangles.

Check out the photos here

Along with posting the picture on Instagram, Malavika wrote, “Going through a black sari phase. Swipe to the last picture to see me at my elegant best". Just as soon as the actress uploaded her pictures, several fans took to social media to comment on the actress’s look and attire.

One social media user wrote, “Sexiness overloaded in saree (With heart eyes emojis) looking gorgeous". Another fan added, “Sculpture with the goddess (With a black heart emoji)". One user also commented, “Bahut hi Sundar (With red heart emojis)".

This is not the first time, the actress often set the Internet ablaze with her gorgeous and mesmerising photoshoots. The actress often takes Instagram by storm be it with her acting skills or one-of-a-kind fashion sense.

Malavika Mohanan has majorly worked in Malayalam and Tamil film industries. She was last seen in Vijay-starrer Master as the female lead. In 2013, the actress made her debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole after her Tamil film debut with Petta.

The actress rose to fame with her leading role in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds. Malavika Mohanan will soon make her appearance on the silver screen yet again with the film Yudhra starring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

