Malayalam cinema plunged into grief after the unfortunate demise of prominent anchor and actress Subi Suresh. Known for her wit and spontaneous humour, she used to infuse life in her acts. Subi has left a void in the entertainment industry, which is difficult to replace. Fans and celebrities have stepped forward to recall their moments with Subi. The latest to recall her memories with Subi is Malayalam actress Manju Pillai. In an interview with a portal, Manju recalled how Subi was like a sister to her, with whom she could share anything and everything about her life. According to Manju, despite some disputes between them, Subi was always willing to listen to everyone and this characteristic trait made her one of the most-loved people to be around.

Manju Pillai took a stroll down memory lane and remembered that Subi was extremely brave and independent. Manju said she dealt with the most complicated situations on her own and emerged as a winner every time. She further added that Subi was very fond of her mother as well, and loved spending time together with her. For Manju, yesterday (February 22) marked the demise of the two most important people in her life, that is her mother and Subi. Manju completed her statement by saying that Subi had to be admitted to the hospital before too due to many other problems, but every time she got discharged in a short period.

She has also shared a photo with Subi on her Instagram.

Manju Pillai’s information about Subi’s ill health is confirmed by a statement shared by doctors at the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. According to the statement, Subi had experienced health concerns for over a year, before developing the problem of jaundice. Due to this issue, she was admitted to the ICU once. Dr Sunny P Orathel, Medical Superintendent of Rajagiri Hospital, told the media, “We tried plasma exchange, but it was not successful. That’s when we thought of a liver transplant. We had even found a matching donor. Her condition worsened while the paperwork was being done".

As stated in the reports, Subi’s mortal remains were brought to her residence in Varapuzha (Kerala) this morning. The cremation was held at Cheranalloor cemetery at 3 pm.

