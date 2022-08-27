Actress Manvita Kamath Thanks Sonu Sood For Helping Mother

Actor Sonu Sood has often come forward to help people in need during difficult times. In a similar instance, actress Manvita Kamath’s mother received help from his foundation. Manvita’s mother was suffering from a kidney ailment. The actress had shared a post on Twitter seeking help from Sonu Sood. Later, Sonu’s trust at Mangaluru contacted the Kannada actress regarding the same and helped her.

Manvita Kamath extended her gratitude to the Simmba actor, as well as his foundation, in a heartfelt post on Twitter. She thanked Dr. Gukulnath, Sonu and producer Abhishek Rao for helping her out with a lot of things at Apollo hospital. She wrote, “In a scenario where people sell humanity for survival, I’m glad we have doctors like Dr. Gukulnath. All thanks to Sonu Sood sir for helping me out with a lot of things at Apollo hospital."

Take a look:

Advertisement

In another tweet, Manvita thanked Sonu Sood, yet again, for all the help that he extended to her mother. The Relax Satya star also called him a “hero."

In her third tweet, Manvita expressed that her mother is doing well only because of Sonu Sood and Abhishek Rao

On the work front, Manvita Kamath has a couple of films in the pipeline. She was recently seen in the film Shiva 143, directed by Anil Kumar. Shiva 143 is the official Kannada remake of the 2018 Telugu blockbuster film RX 100. The film failed to impress critics as well as audiences.

Advertisement

After Shiva 143, Manvita will next be seen in Rajasthan Diaries. Renowned actor Sumukha will be seen opposite Manvita in this movie. The film is produced by Cinemantra Production. It will simultaneously be released in Marathi too.

Manvita also has Happily Married in her kitty. The film will showcase how a toxic marriage affects the lives of people. It is produced by Silver Train International and Tiny Hands Production. Sabu Aloysius and Arunkumar M have directed this movie while Khalid Rahman has written its screenplay. Actors Sreejith Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar and many others will star in Happily Married, alongside Manvita Kamath.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here