Actress Meenakshi Rathod Posts Adorable Pics Of Her Daughter’s Annaprashan Ceremony

Marathi actress Meenakshi Rathod and her husband actor Kailash Waghmare became parents earlier this year when they were blessed with a baby girl in May. Meenakshi took a break from work after the birth of her daughter but is now returning to work since 6 months have passed since they got their little bundle of joy. And now that their little baby girl, whom they have named Yara, has completed six months, the Annaprashan or rice feeding ceremony was held recently along with celebrations.

Meenakshi shared a few photos from the occasion with the couple dressed in traditional attire holding little Yara in their hands. She has aptly and hilariously captioned the post “Yum yum in her tum. Yara’s Annaprashan Ceremony". Take a look at the beautiful pictures.

Apart from these photos, she later also shared a video of them decorating their home for the ceremony and preparing Yara for it.

The comment area was flooded with heart and love-eyed emojis from the couple’s friends and followers. Many people left heartfelt wishes for the young girl in the comments section.

Meenakshi had been in the news prior to delivering her child for working into her ninth month of pregnancy and it was not until the date of delivery approached that she paused the shooting of her TV show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. Meenakshi was replaced at work by Bhakti Ratnaparkhi after she took a break.

Meanwhile, her husband Kailas Waghmare has been part of the Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior directed by Om Raut.

