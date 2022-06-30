Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar's Body Cremated At Basant Nagar Cremations

Actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, who died on Tuesday after a long lung infection, was cremated at the Basant Nagar crematorium, Chennai. The 48-year-old businessman was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after a serious lung infection.

According to hospital sources, he was suffering from lung disease for the last few years. The infection worsened in January this year after his entire family tested positive for Covid 19.

A few weeks ago, his health deteriorated and doctors suggested Vidyasagar undergo a lung transplant. But there was a difficulty in getting a donor as the waiting list was large. So, doctors then tried to cure his condition with medication. But unfortunately, he breathed his last around 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

Vidyasagar is survived by his daughter Nainika and wife Meena, who performed his last rites.

Several celebrities from the South Indian film industry and fans have posted on social media and shared their condolences to Meena and her daughter. Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Victory Venkatesh, and several other celebs have shared posts over the untimely demise of the actress’s husband.

Vidyasagar was a businessman based out of Bengaluru. In 2009, the couple got married and had a daughter named Nainika. Meena, on the other hand, is a noted name in south cinema. She primarily worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies for over 30 years.

Meena started her career as a child artist. During the 90s and early 2000s, she became one of the most popular Tamil faces. Her popular movies include Chanti, Veera, Nattamai, Coolie, Drishyam, Shylock, and many more.

In her successful career, she has worked with all the leading stars of South Indian Cinema. She was last seen on big screens in Annaatte starring Rajinikanth.

