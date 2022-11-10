Actress Meera Jasmine Looks Ravishing In This Ruffled Floral Maxi Dress

Actress Meera Jasmine is a popular face in the Malayalam film industry. Besides bowling fans over with her films, she leaves no opportunity to impress them with her entertaining posts on social media platforms. The Makal star also often shells out major fashion goals with her sartorial choices for fans on these platforms.

Recently, Meera set the internet on fire with a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, shared on Instagram, the 40-year-old actress looked ravishing in a ruffled floral maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Meera complemented her outfit with a pair of baby pink hoops. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and left her tresses open.

Along with posting the pictures on Instagram, the diva wrote, “The untamed beauty of wildflowers."

Check out Meera Jasmine’s Instagram post below:

Seeing the post, fans flocked to its comments section to lavish Meera with praises galore. One of the users called her “Pretty," while another gushed, “ Aww". Many others were all hearts in the comments.

Meera Jasmine is deemed one of the most versatile actresses in Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut with the 2001 film Soothradharan. The movie was written and directed by A.K. Lohithadas, and it starred Dileep in the lead role. She then went on to work in several hit movies like Run, Bala, Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam, Joot, Maurya, Calcutta News, Ladies and Gentleman, Hoo, and Moksha, to list a few.

In 2004, Meera also won the National Film Award For Best Actress for her role in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam. She is also the two-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Award For Best Actress. She was even honoured with the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Kasthuri Maan in 2005.

Meera was last seen in the Malayalam-language family drama Makal, written and directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and Iqbal Kuttippuram, respectively. The film was headlined by Jayaram, Devika Sanjay, Sreenivasan and Naslen K Gafoor. It marked Meera’s comeback to films after a six-year-long hiatus.

