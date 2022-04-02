Actress Meera Mithun Granted Conditional Bail In Casteist Remarks Case

Tamil actress Meera Mithun, who was arrested last week for violating the conditions of the bail bond in the casteist remarks case, has been granted bail by Madras High Court. The actress was arrested on March 26 by Central Crime Branch of Chennai Police after a non-bailable warrant was issued by a lower court last month when she failed to appear for hearing.

After her arrest, Meera Mithun was sent to judicial custody by the court till April 4. Meera moved the Madras High Court for bail. She has been granted bail on the condition that she should appear at the police station in person on Mondays and Fridays of the week till further order.

Meera and her friend Sam Abhishek were arrested by the police in August last year after she posted a video on social media with derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. This video led to criticism and angry reaction from various groups across the state, many demanding her arrest. Following the outrage, a case was filed against her by the cybercrime unit under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Atrocities against SC and ST Act for the casteist comments.

Advertisement

Meera and Sam Abhishek were arrested from a hotel in Kerala and subsequently they secured bail from a Chennai court.

This is not the only instance of controversy she has been embroiled in recent months. In August 2020, Meera made various harsh remarks about actors Trisha, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh as well as Sangeetha, actor Vijay’s wife.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.