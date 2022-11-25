Actress Megha Akash Redefines Grace in Ethnic Ensemble, See Pics

Actress Megha Akash has made a special place for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Telugu action thriller movie Lie. Later, she has been part of many popular films like Radhe, Petta, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and many more. But apart from her amazing acting skill, the actress is also quite popular for her mind-blowing fashion choices. Megha is also an active social media user and keeps sharing posts to connect with her fans.

Recently, the Petta actress shared some glamorous pictures from her latest photoshoot, which is going viral all over social media. In the pictures, Megha is seen in a mehndi colour Anarkali suit with aari and bead embroidery all over it. She paired the outfit with a delicately embroidered dupatta. The actress opted for a nude makeup look, which included kohl-rimmed eyes, nude eyeshadow, and blushy pink lip shade. She kept her hair open and wore a matching statement earring to complete her look. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Megha wrote, “Spend some time dreaming".

Seeing the post, fans started showering comments. One of the users wrote, “Stunning as always," while another one said, “ Prettiest." “ Gorgeous Girl," said a third user.

On the work front, Megha will soon be seen in the film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth. The movie is bankrolled under the banner Chandaraa Arts, stars Ragu Aditya and Chinnijayanth in lead roles and is set to release in December this year. Next, she also has a Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum. The film revolves around a frustrated food delivery boy who receives a super-intelligent AI phone, which has emotions similar to that of a woman. When it falls in love with him, it completely transforms his life. The movie also features Anju Kurian and Shiva in lead roles.

Apart from this, she also has an upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama film Gurthunda Seethakalam; and director Sudheer Varma’s upcoming project Ravanasura alongside Ravi Teja in her pipeline.

