Actress Mehreen Pirzada Flaunts Her Beauty in Lehenga, Photos Go Viral

Telugu actress Mehreen Pirzada was recently in news after the release of her dance number from the upcoming Varun Tej starrer F3. She is playing one of the three female leads in this Anil Ravipudi directorial alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonal Chauhan. Mehreen has recently uploaded a few photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram, which are going viral.

Mehreen is looking elegant in a cream-coloured lehenga. She paired the traditional Indian outfit with a beautiful choker necklace and pink bangles. Her choice for minimal make up and curl hair perfectly complimented her attire. Her fans shared comments appreciating her look. The photos have garnered close to one lakh views.

Earlier, Mehreen had shared her photos in a neon green high neck top and a pink colour short skirt. She looked stunning in this modern outfit. She paired the ensemble with white stilettos and kept her make up simple with soft curls for hair. She captioned the picture as “Summer vibes". .

On the work front, Mehreen will be seen next in upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film F3. The movie has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie is a sequel to the 2019 film F2. This movie features Venkatesh and Varun Tej as the male leads. Mehreen’s performance in the recently released dance number from the film Woo Aa Aha Aha was well appreciated. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27.

Mehreen has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in 2016. The model turned actress made her Bollywood debut with Phillauri in 2017.

