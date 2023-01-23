Actress Mehreen Pirzada's Dreamy White Saree Look Is Too Good To Miss

Actress Mehreen Pirzada is a prominent face in the Telugu film industry. She has worked in films like Pattas, Ardab Mutiyaran and F3: Fun and Frustration. She has also done Hindi, Tamil and Punjabi films. Besides her stupendous acting prowess, Mehreen is also known for her style statements. The 27-year-old’s social media presence is a testament to her impeccable fashion sense. She often drops stunning snippets of her glamorous photoshoots, shelling out major fashion goals to her followers. Recently, Mehreen enthralled us once again with her sheer white ensemble, which she shared on her Instagram handle.

Mehreen added a poetic touch to her caption, as she penned a lovely Shayari that read: “Gulab aise hi nahi gulab hota hai. Yeh ada kaaton mein palne ke baad aati hai."

Advertisement

In the series of pictures, the Manchi Rojulochaie actress can be seen draped in a dreamy white, translucent saree, with a subtle touch of pink hue. Looking every bit royal, Mehreen teamed up her outfit with a heavily-embroidered, stone-encrusted pinkish-white blouse. The Telugu diva accessorised her divine avatar with a delicate gold, heart-shaped necklace, a diamond ring, a dainty bangle and small-studded, shiny pair of floral earrings.

Mehreen sported a dewy and rosy makeup, adding the perfect shimmer to her eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and a shade of light peach-pink lipstick. The actress rounded off her regal costume with the stroke of dark black eyeliner and side-brushed hair, made in a bun. Mehreen won hearts further with her subtle smile.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to shower her with oodles of praises. “So sweet," lavished one user. “Lovely," quipped another. A third impressed admirer called her a “Cutie." Others dropped uncountable red heart emojis in the comments.

Mehreen is also an ardent travel enthusiast. Check out the diva making the most of her time on her exotic holiday escapades.

Advertisement

Mehreen was last seen in the Anil Ravipudi directorial F3: Fun and Frustration. The film boasts an ensemble cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonal Chauhan, Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. According to reports, Mehreen has been roped in as the second female lead for a yet-to-be-titled film, helmed by Anil Ravipud. She is cast alongside Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here