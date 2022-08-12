Actress Mona Singh Froze her Eggs at the Age of 34, Four Years Before Wedding

Mona Singh is one of the most talented actresses in the TV industry. The 40-year-old is known for her versatility as an actor and her charming personality. In 2019, Mona got married to producer Shyam Rajagopalan in a traditional and intimate Sikh wedding. However, it looks like Mona isn’t in any hurry to become a mother. According to reports, Mona Singh got her eggs frozen when she was 34. In an earlier interview, Mona herself accepted that she isn’t mentally ready to have a child.

Currently, Mona is in the news because of her role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh has essayed the role of Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

The film hit the screens on August 11 and has received decent reviews from critics. The audience appreciated Mona’s terrific acting in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the biggest releases of this year and is expected to wreak havoc at the box office. The comedy-drama has been directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and its screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha’s engrossing premise revolves around the extraordinary life story of a simpleton. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles. Naga Chaitanya also played a pivotal role in the film. According to early box office reports, Laal Singh Chaddha is giving strong competition to Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the domestic ticket windows.

Mona Singh became a household name with her hit TV show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The comedy-drama was adapted from the Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea. The show starred Mona Singh and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here