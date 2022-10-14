Actress Nabha Natesh Exudes Girl-Next-Door Vibe in This Uber-Chic Casual Outfit

Nabha Natesh is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telegu film industry. She has carved a niche for herself with films like iSmart Shankar, Maestro, and Alludu Adhurs, among others. Nabha often shares glimpses from her mesmerising photoshoots, shelling out major fashion goals for social media users.

Recently, Nabha shared a set of jaw-dropping pictures of herself on Instagram. Giving a poetic touch to the caption, she said, “I like nights, there are stars, there is the moonlight, there are dreams, floating clouds, but most importantly a wait for another hopeful tomorrow. Blah baba (me of course)."

Giving out sheer girl-next-door vibes, Nabha can be seen dressed in a sleeveless ribbed black crop top. She teamed up her chic black tee with a pair of distressed mom jeans. The actress struck several poses, looking uber-cool in the casual outfit. In some pictures, Nabha also flashed her cute smile at the lens.

The 26-year-old actress also posed with a coffee mug in her hand against the dimly-lit background in the last slide. Nabha rounded off her easy-going outfit with a dewy makeup look, letting her lustrous, long hair open.

Fans have praised her. “Looking gorgeous," wrote one user. “Killing eyes!" exclaimed another. A third user commented, “Glamorous and iconic beauty."

On the career front, Nabha is a successful model and actress, working mainly in Telegu and Kannada cinema. She marked her acting debut in the Kannada movie Vajrakaya back in 2015. Her maiden Telugu film was director R.S. Naidu’s romantic flick Nannu Dochukunduvate, which was released in 2018.

Nabha has not revealed any of her upcoming projects as of yet.

