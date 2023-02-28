Telugu and Kannada actress Nabha Natesh makes hearts flutter with her sartorial choices and aesthetic beauty. The actress often plays with her fashion wardrobe flaunting her irresistible curves and fashion prowess. This time, Nabha has dropped a slew of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a western outfit which made her look phenomenal.

In the viral pictures, the actress can be seen donning a bodycon dress which perfectly goes with her personality. For makeup, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look while she chose to keep her tresses open and we cannot deny that she looked fabulous.

The actress captioned her post, “Always making music in my head, dancing to my tunes, living in my kingdom!!!" Several social media users praised the actress for her adorable look.

One user wrote, “One of the cutest faces you’ll ever see on the screen." Another user commented, “Greek Goddess." A third user wrote, “Looking beautiful." One social media user also called her a “stunning beauty," while some social media users filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check out the post here:

This is not the first time, the actress often shares pictures and videos which become trending on social media in no time. Some time back, the actress uploaded her pictures in a traditional ensemble which soon became trending on social media. Her glamorous looks and infectious personality often take her fashion game to a whole new level.

On the professional front, Nabha Natesh is best known for films including Disco Raja, Vajrakaya, Solo Brathuke So Better and Nannu Dochukunduvate. She made her acting debut at the age of 19 with the 2015 film Vajrakaya. In the film, the actress starred opposite Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. After then, she went on to appear in the 2018 Telugu film Nannu Dochukunduvate.

The actress made her breakthrough with iSmart Shankar in 2019 gaining huge popularity among the audience. Some of her other films include Lee, Saheba, Adhugo and Alludu Adhurs. Her last theatrical release was Maestro which was released in September 2021. Nabha Natesh often receives appraises from critics and audiences which makes her stand out from the crowd.

