Actress Nabha Natesh is a noted face of the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut at the age of 19 with the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya. The movie was a huge hit and went on to complete over 100 days in the theatres in Karnataka. She received immense praise from both critics and the audience, for her performance. She then appeared in Lee and Saheba.

Recently, Nabha Natesh dropped a few pictures that are currently making a huge buzz on the internet. In the snaps, the 27-year-old actress can be seen wearing a chic western outfit. The actress wore a full sleeve white crop shirt with tie-up detailing, which she paired with a Fuchsia colour thigh-high slit skirt. The actress opted for a nude makeup look and left her tresses open in soft curls.

While sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she captioned, “Just stepped out to find my valentine." See the pics:

Seeing the post fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “Waaaaw," another commented, “Amazing," and many others showered heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Well, this is not the first time. Nabha knows how to weave magic with her look in traditional ways as well. A few days back, the actress shared a couple of photos in a white floral printed organza saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She was also seen holding white roses as she posed for the camera. The actress looked stunning in the pictures. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet!- William Shakespeare," in the caption.

See the pics:

On the career front, Nabha Natesh made her Telugu debut in the year 2018 with Nannu Dochukunduvate. Later, she worked in movies like iSmart Shankar, Disco Raja and Alludu Adhurs, to name a few. Apart from this, the diva is an active social media user. She often shares photos and videos from her personal to professional life to stay in touch with her fans.

Nabha was last seen in the 2021 Telugu film Maestro. The black comedy thriller film was directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film also starred Nithiin, Tamannaah and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The movie was the remake of the 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that the last year was very difficult for her as she met with an accident and her left shoulder was severely injured. She had to undergo surgery. She also added that this is the reason she has been staying away from movies. She further added that she faced severe physical and mental pain as part of the treatment and is still recovering from the surgery. She also said that she will start shooting soon.

