South actress Nabha Natesh has a vibrant social media presence. She often manages to make her fans’ hearts skip a beat with her breathtaking fashion choices. Recently, she impressed her followers with her glamorous and classy style. In a series of photos shared by Nabha Natesh, she looked gorgeous and we can’t stop gushing over her looks. For makeup, Nabha went with smokey eyes, perfect brows, blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Keeping her tresses open, she ditched donning any jewellery. In the pictures, Nabha can be seen donning a white colour saree with a printed blouse and sleek embroidery at the border.

What’s unique about this photo is its breathtaking backdrop. Nabha Natesh was seen posing amid a picturesque grass field, covered with white flowers. She aptly captioned her post, “Alexa play Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam".

Social media users showered the actress with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Obsessed". Another commented, “Stunning". One user also called her, “Natural Beauty". Some of her fans have even filled in the comment section with lovey-dovey eyes emojis.

The actress often sets hearts on fire with her bewitching fashion sense and attractive persona. Some time back, Nabha Natesh dropped a slew of pictures in a white knotted mini crop top, which she paired up with a stylish skirt making her fans awestruck.

Nabha Natesh is a prominent face of the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut at the age of 19 with the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya. She then went on to garner huge praises, both from the audience and critics for her powerful on-screen performances. Nabha starred in the commercially successful 2015 film Vajrakaya, and became one of the renowned names in the Kannada film industry. With the 2018 film Nannu Dochukunduvate, she entered the Telugu industry.

Nabha Natesh is also known for films such as Solo Brathuke So Better and Disco Raja. She was last seen in the 2021 Telugu film, Maestro. The film proved to be a hit at the box office.

