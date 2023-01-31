It is no secret that casting couch exists in the film and television industry, and over the years, many celebrities have come forward to share their traumatising experience. The latest to speak on this scourge is lady superstar Nayanthara, who revealed that she was given an offer in exchange for a pivotal role in a film. The actress was brave enough to boldly reject the offer and believe in her acting skills.

In an interview with a media portal, she said that she was asked for some “favours" in return for a prominent role in a film. The Godfather actress boldly rejected the offer and believed that her talent would make her one of the most popular actresses sooner or later.

Nayanthara’s belief turned out to be true and today, she is at the pinnacle of her career, establishing her acting credentials by working in many superhit films. Nayanthara’s disclosures about the casting couch have given space to a new round of discussion on this grave problem. Despite the fact that the #Metoo movement exposed several known faces who have harassed women, the problem of the casting couch still persists.

Apart from this interview, Nayanthara has dominated the headlines because of her much-anticipated pan-India action thriller film Jawan directed by Atlee. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in the movie and will resume shooting on February 1. Jawan went on floors in September 2021 and the filming has taken place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Jawan boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu.

As stated in reports, the post-production work of Jawan is going on in full swing and the makers are expecting to wrap up the film by March 2023.

