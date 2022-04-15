Actress Nia Sharma Sizzles in Hot Pants, Photos Go Viral

Actress Nia Sharma, who often shares bold and glamorous photos on social media, has once again raised the temperature with her smoking-hot photos of new summer look. She recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she is wearing a black crop top and pairing it with a black denim hot pants. The post has garnered more than 2.2 lakh likes.

In the pictures, the actress is seen sitting on the floor and flaunting her well-toned legs. She is also wearing a necklace which is complimenting her look. Nia has paired the outfit with black shoes. The wet-look nude makeup completes her look. She posted a message with the photo which read, “Nothing ever lasts through!".

A few days ago too, she posted another photo wearing a similar outfit. In the picture she is seen leaning on the wall of the balcony. Sharing the photo she wrote, “This is me trying to ‘Not’ fall in Love… with all my arm strength". Soon after the photo was uploaded, fans as well as celebrities commented on her post for the funny caption. The post has got 1.2 lakh likes.

Nia Sharma often shares different photos and videos on Instagram. She also keeps on sharing her workout videos and photos.

Recently, she posted another series of photos flaunting her well-toned body. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black slit dress. She captioned the picture, “That thigh-slit is higher than your salary package, save your thoughts on it now.

Nia Sharma was declared as the third sexiest Asian woman in 2016. She gained popularity after her role as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain. She has featured in several television shows, web series and music videos. She was last seen in 2021 Zee5 web series Jamai Raja 2.0.

