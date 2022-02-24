Actress Nidhi Jha’s Romantic Note for Fiancé Yash Kumar will Melt Your Heart

Beautiful Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha, who recently got engaged to actor Yash Kumar, has shared a heartfelt note for her fiancé on Instagram. Sharing a photo of their engagement, Nidhi wrote, “I love you as high as I can reach, as far as I can see, to infinity and beyond. From this day to our final days you are mine and I am yours. I love you, fiancé." The post, shared on February 23, has received around 15 thousand likes and it is going viral.

Nidhi’s fans have showered the romantic note with likes and comments. One of the users commented, “Sweet couple" and another user wrote, “Very nice". A third user said, “So beautiful" and a fourth user wrote, “Both are looking very beautiful."

Nidhi and Yash have worked together in many Bhojpuri films. The couple got engaged February 11 and now soon they will announce their wedding date after wrapping up the shooting for their films. In the picture shared by Nidhi, she and Yash can be seen showing off their engagement rings while looking into each other’s eyes. The two are looking stunning in the picture. Nidhi and Yash spent the first five years as friends and then remained in a relationship for three years. After being with each for eight years in total they are finally going to get married.

The two decided to get married one year ago. But their wedding kept on getting postponed due to the pandemic. Now they are finally getting married though their wedding date has not been announced. Let’s hope that they announce the date soon.

